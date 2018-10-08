Monument Realty’s latest challenge? Charges against founder Michael Darby.

UPDATE: The charges were dropped Oct. 4 based on what the Montgomery County State’s Attorney said was insufficient evidence. Read more here. It took nearly a decade for D.C.-based Monument Realty to emerge from the…

UPDATE: The charges were dropped Oct. 4 based on what the Montgomery County State’s Attorney said was insufficient evidence. Read more here.

It took nearly a decade for D.C.-based Monument Realty to emerge from the dark depths of the Great Recession, but the company, busy with numerous projects from Greater Washington to Baltimore, faces a new challenge: charges against its leader.

Monument Principal and founder Michael Darby, 59, faces charges of second-degree assault and fourth-degree sexual contact, according to Montgomery County court records. The complainant is Orville Palmer, a cameraman working on “Real Housewives of Potomac,” a Bravo show on which Darby’s wife Ashley stars and Michael Darby appears frequently.

TMZ, which first noted the charges, reported that Palmer claimed Darby groped his buttocks on Sept. 1 during filming. According to court documents, Palmer told authorities, “As I walked out to the pool patio area, Michael Darby grabbed and groped my butt several…