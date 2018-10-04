Monday Properties unveils new Rosslyn rooftop as latest salvo in amenities race

First came 1812 N. Moore St.’s 24th-floor sky lounge. Then followed the Observation Deck at CEB Tower. And now comes the rooftop deck at 1100 Wilson Blvd. with its own sweeping skyline views in Rosslyn.…

First came 1812 N. Moore St.’s 24th-floor sky lounge. Then followed the Observation Deck at CEB Tower. And now comes the rooftop deck at 1100 Wilson Blvd. with its own sweeping skyline views in Rosslyn.

Monday Properties hosted a VIP event for real estate brokers Wednesday evening to showcase the 6,200-square-foot indoor-outdoor space atop the 31-story building, part of the two-building The Towers. It is being unveiled as landlords in Rosslyn and across Greater Washington seek to up their communal spaces to appeal to tenants who increasingly want more than just office space to attract and hang onto employees.

The rooftop space has been more than three years in the making. It was designed by OTJ Architects as an amenity space for all of the tenants in The Towers, while a second rooftop deck was carved out of space atop 1000 Wilson for exclusive use by Sands Capital. Austin Freeman, vice president of asset management for Monday, said landlords can no longer afford to stand pat and hope…