MLK Library’s $211 million renovation focuses on the space being much more than books

About 18 months into the $211 million renovation of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, the D.C. Public Library is now courting companies that will help reimagine the space as a destination for lifelong learning and growth.

The D.C. Public Library recently solicited input from food service leaders interested in developing, managing and operating a local workforce development program at the library.

The library at 901 G St. NW wants to enter a public-private partnership with a food and beverage operator willing to run the new 4,300-square-foot cafe and workforce development program that will provide training opportunities in the food and hospitality industry, along with education and public programming related to local foods, healthy eating and entrepreneurship.

