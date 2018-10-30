Metro selects Southwest D.C. office building for new HQ

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has chosen a Southwest D.C. office building for its new headquarters, with plans to reduce the transit agency’s D.C. office space by roughly half and move 700 employees out…

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has chosen a Southwest D.C. office building for its new headquarters, with plans to reduce the transit agency’s D.C. office space by roughly half and move 700 employees out of the obsolete Jackson Graham Building in the next two years.

Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld made the announcement Tuesday, calling the decision to purchase the vacant 143,413-square-foot building at 300 Seventh St. SW, a block south of the L’Enfant Plaza Metro station, a move that will significantly increase efficiency, generate new revenue and ensure the safety of employees.

“It’s a good financing move for us. It’s a good move for our employees,” Wiedefeld told me in an interview. “The current building that we’re in has not been touched in 20-plus years. So we can move into a building where we can attract people.”

Metro’s headquarters move is part of a broader office consolidation that officials say could save $130 million across the next 20 years. It’s…