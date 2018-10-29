202
Home » Latest News » Metro budget proposal eyes…

Metro budget proposal eyes more frequent rush hour service, $2 weekend fares

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 29, 2018 7:54 am 10/29/2018 07:54am
Share

More frequent, and longer, rush hour service and flat weekend fares are two highlights of Metro’s proposed fiscal year 2020 budget, a plan that seeks to reverse flagging ridership by providing riders at least some of the service they expect.

Paul Wiedefeld, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority general manager and CEO, on Monday announced that his 2020 budget plan would extend rush hour rail service — meaning, more frequent trains — to 10 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. for the morning and evening respectively, reduce weekend fares to a flat $2, extend Yellow Line service to Greenbelt, run all Red Line trains to Glenmont and expand all trains to the maximum eight cars.

The next question is how to pay for it, as Wiedefeld is not proposing to raise fares or cut service. A WMATA release does not provide an estimated cost for the changes (the full budget will be posted later Monday) which also include lowering the price of passes and providing credit if a rider experiences delays of 10…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500