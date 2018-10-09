202
Home » Latest News » Maximus inks deal to…

Maximus inks deal to acquire GDIT’s call center business

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 9, 2018 2:32 pm 10/09/2018 02:32pm
Share

Maximus Corp. is acquiring a government call center business from General Dynamics Information Technology in a $400 million cash deal.

The Reston government services company said Tuesday the acquisition will expand its reach delivering “citizen services” in federal civilian programs — operating, for example, a call center for the Centers for Disease Control to field calls on health issues during an outbreak. The IRS, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration are other civilian agencies with extensive call center needs. 

Federal agencies want to use digital technologies — everything from revamped websites to mobile apps — to improve customer interactions and are increasingly looking to government contractors to help them do that.

Agencies and contractors are thinking beyond simply offering web-based services. Business and information systems, policies and processes need to be re-engineered, and Maximus (NYSE: MMS) said the acquisition will bring…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500