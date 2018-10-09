Maximus inks deal to acquire GDIT’s call center business

Maximus Corp. is acquiring a government call center business from General Dynamics Information Technology in a $400 million cash deal. The Reston government services company said Tuesday the acquisition will expand its reach delivering “citizen…

Maximus Corp. is acquiring a government call center business from General Dynamics Information Technology in a $400 million cash deal.

The Reston government services company said Tuesday the acquisition will expand its reach delivering “citizen services” in federal civilian programs — operating, for example, a call center for the Centers for Disease Control to field calls on health issues during an outbreak. The IRS, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration are other civilian agencies with extensive call center needs.

Federal agencies want to use digital technologies — everything from revamped websites to mobile apps — to improve customer interactions and are increasingly looking to government contractors to help them do that.

Agencies and contractors are thinking beyond simply offering web-based services. Business and information systems, policies and processes need to be re-engineered, and Maximus (NYSE: MMS) said the acquisition will bring…