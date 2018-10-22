Matchbox goes into growth mode with new D.C.-area restaurant

Local pizza chain Matchbox will replace the Hen Quarter restaurant in downtown Silver Spring, the company said Monday. The swap makes sense after Hen Quarter owner Thompson Hospitality invested in Matchbox earlier this year. Hen…

Local pizza chain Matchbox will replace the Hen Quarter restaurant in downtown Silver Spring, the company said Monday.

The swap makes sense after Hen Quarter owner Thompson Hospitality invested in Matchbox earlier this year. Hen Quarter closed Sunday, and Matchbox plans to renovate and reopen in the first quarter of 2019, said Matchbox CEO Harvey Metro.

It’s the second rebrand for the restaurant space at 616 Ellsworth Drive, which Thompson previously ran as its Austin Grill Tex-Mex restaurant. Metro said the renovation will cost less than $500,000 given Hen Quarter’s kitchen equipment is relatively new and the restaurant’s layout will not change. Streetsense is working on the design.

As part of the investment announced in July, Thompson now operates all existing Matchbox locations. It also owns half of any new Matchbox locations that open, including this new Silver Spring store, through a new company called Thompson Matchbox Ventures.

