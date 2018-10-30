Maryland may be smoke-free, but MGM National Harbor wants an exception. A cigar lounge is coming.

MGM National Harbor will have a cigar lounge after all. The Prince George’s County Planning Board on Nov. 8 is scheduled to review a special exception request for a 2,038-square-foot cigar store and lounge, tentatively…

MGM National Harbor will have a cigar lounge after all.

The Prince George’s County Planning Board on Nov. 8 is scheduled to review a special exception request for a 2,038-square-foot cigar store and lounge, tentatively to be located between the casino’s high-limit area and the resort’s retail promenade — with access from both. A site plan provides for a 735-square-foot seating area, 340-square-foot bar, 344-square-foot retail area and a 249-square-foot humidor.

MGM National Harbor spokesman Malik Husser said there are few details set in stone and the earliest the cigar lounge might open is third quarter 2019.

Prince George’s planning staff supports the proposal, finding the lounge is permitted within the $1.4 billion resort and the use “will not adversely affect the health, safety or welfare or residents or workers in the area.” MGM plans a “high-volume heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system” specifically designed for a retail tobacco store.

According…