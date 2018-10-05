Maryland marks fourth best month for casino revenue. And MGM National Harbor leads the way.

Maryland marked its fourth best month for casino revenue in September, according to the latest numbers from Maryland Lottery and Gaming. The state’s six casinos brought in total revenue of $143.8 million last month, a…

Maryland marked its fourth best month for casino revenue in September, according to the latest numbers from Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

The state’s six casinos brought in total revenue of $143.8 million last month, a 6.9 percent year-over-year increase that continues to be led by MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County.

MGM was the state’s top-earning casino, with $54.4 million in revenue. That’s a 10.3 percent year-over-year increase for the venue, which has pulled in the biggest gaming revenue since shortly after it opened in December 2016.

Anne Arundel County’s Live Casino & Hotel was close behind, reporting $50.3 million in revenue in September, a 7.1 percent year-over-year increase. The casino hosted Joe Theismann Thursday night for a football-throwing competition, part of a lineup of events that Cordish Cos. chair David Cordish hopes will draw in visitors.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino, meanwhile, continued to see year-over-year revenue declines, with $20.7 million in…