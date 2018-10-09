ManTech names new senior exec driving growth strategy

ManTech International Corp. said Tuesday it has created a new corporate position dedicated to setting the Herndon government services company’s growth strategy and appointed Yvonne Vervaet to fill the role effective Nov. 1. Vervaet is…

ManTech International Corp. said Tuesday it has created a new corporate position dedicated to setting the Herndon government services company’s growth strategy and appointed Yvonne Vervaet to fill the role effective Nov. 1.

Vervaet is credited with driving major intelligence community contract wins for the company, including a recent $668 million award from the Department of Homeland Security to monitor federal networks and protect them from cyber attack.

In her new corporate role as senior vice president of growth and capabilities, she will report to CEO Kevin Phillips and will set the company’s growth strategy, aligning ManTech’s capabilities and technologies to federal budgets. She’ll also lead marketing and communications and support business development.

Vervaet served as chief growth officer for ManTech’s mission, cyber and intelligence solutions group starting in 2013 and has held key management positions at BAE SpecTal, Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC), EDS and CSC…