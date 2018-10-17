202
Macy’s rolls out VR for furniture shopping, starting at Springfield Town Center

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 17, 2018 8:10 am 10/17/2018 08:10am
Macy’s is turning to virtual reality to sell furniture.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based department store chain has partnered with Marxent to roll out VR installations nationwide aimed at helping customers visualize their living spaces. Of the 70 stores to get a first taste of the VR experience, only one, at Springfield Town Center, is in Greater Washington.

“Customers design their living space and, using a VR headset, immerse themselves in the virtual rooms they create,” Hal Lawton, Macy’s president, said in a release. “VR is a practical application proven to drive sales and a terrific example of combining technology and the human touch.”

Per the release, Macy’s (NYSE: M) piloted the program in three stores and saw VR-influenced sales increase by more than 60 percent compared to non-VR sales. Returns fell to less than 2 percent.

Macy’s is investing quite a bit in its Springfield store, bringing its Macy’s Backstage discount store-within-a-store there, a Starbucks kiosk…

