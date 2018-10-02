202
Low-cost airline shutters weeks after starting Dulles connection

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 2, 2018 12:21 pm 10/02/2018 12:21pm
In late August, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam welcomed discount European airline Primera Air to Dulles International Airport, saying its new nonstop service from Virginia to London’s Stanstead Airport represented an important connection between the U.S. and U.K. 

On Monday, that connection and airline were no more.

Primera Air, a subsidiary of Iceland-based Primera Travel Group but headquartered in both Denmark and Latvia, announced Monday it would cease operations Tuesday because of an inability to secure long-term financing. It plans to move into bankruptcy.

“On behalf of Primera Air team, we would like to thank you for your loyalty,” reads a statement on Primera Air’s website. “On this sad day we are saying goodbye to all of you.”

All Dulles flights were canceled immediately. The carrier was making five weekly flights between London and Dulles. Primera Air, which had 15 planes, just began making transatlantic flights from London and Birmingham, England, to Dulles, Newark,…

