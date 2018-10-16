202
Lockheed’s ballistic missile defense system clears another hurdle

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 16, 2018 4:13 pm 10/16/2018 04:13pm
Lockheed Martin Corp. said Tuesday it had reached a key technical milestone with a new missile defense system.

The company’s Long Range Discrimination Radar, known as LRDR, completed what’s called a closed-loop satellite track — successfully searching for, acquiring and tracking numerous satellites across their entire field of view and processing the data using its tactical software and back-end signal processing equipment.

What that means is that Bethesda-based Lockheed (NYSE: LMT), the world’s largest defense contractor, has designed and produced a scaled LRDR system that is running with the actual processing equipment and software (featuring more than 3 million lines of code). This means the system is ready to proceed to full-rate manufacturing and is on schedule to deliver on time, LRDR Program Director Chandra Marshall said in a statement.

The company will deliver its final software build to the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) at the end of October. Today’s news means Lockheed…

