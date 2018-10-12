Lockheed Martin awarded $164M for missile interceptor support

The Missiles and Fire Control division of Lockheed Martin was awarded $164 million for support of its missile interceptors, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. The MFC segment of Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT)…

The MFC segment of Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) is based in Grand Prairie, Texas, where it employs thousands of people. (You can take a tour of the facility with the slideshow above).

The Bethesda-based defense contractor also operates its Aeronautics division in Fort Worth, where it makes the F-35 aircraft.

This new award is a modification to a previously awarded contract, raising the ceiling of the total contact from $561 million to $725 million. The funds are for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Field Support Contract. THAAD is a missile interceptor, which means it defends against adversarial missile attacks.

This award means Lockheed Martin will provide logistics performance requirements, post deployment and software support missile support, security, engineering, and other services for the system. In…