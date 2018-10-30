Little Sesame signs for second location

Little Sesame, the fast-casual restaurant quickly becoming one of Washington’s favorites, has a deal to open a second location. The restaurant, which serves hummus bowls and pita sandwiches, has signed a lease for the former…

Little Sesame, the fast-casual restaurant quickly becoming one of Washington’s favorites, has a deal to open a second location.

The restaurant, which serves hummus bowls and pita sandwiches, has signed a lease for the former Pidzza space at 736 Sixth St. NW in Chinatown. It aims to open in early spring of 2019, according to co-owner and chef Nick Wiseman.

Little Sesame got its start in the lower level of DGS Delicatessen, where partners Nick and Dave Wiseman launched the concept with a third partner, chef Ronen Tenne. When they closed DGS in February, they began working on Little Sesame’s first standalone location at 1828 L St. NW, which opened in August.

The restaurant diverges from the assembly-line model that has become ubiquitous in the fast-casual world, instead offering six composed hummus bowls and five pita sandwiches topped with ingredients such as chicken shawarma, whole roasted cauliflower or roasted eggplant. Washington Post critic Tim Carman recently dubbed its…