202
Home » Latest News » Little change for gold, silver

Little change for gold, silver

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 4:02 pm 10/19/2018 04:02pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The October gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,225.30 an ounce — down $1.20.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.58 an ounce — up a nickel.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500