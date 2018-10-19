Little change for gold, silver

NEW YORK (AP) — The October gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,225.30 an ounce — down $1.20. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.58 an ounce…

