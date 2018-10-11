Lifestyles of the rich: Here are the most expensive homes sold this year

It’s been a record-setting year in residential real estate so far — and it’s only October. Both of the region’s leading luxury brokerage firms — Washington Fine Properties and TTR Sotheby’s International Realty — have…

Both of the region’s leading luxury brokerage firms — Washington Fine Properties and TTR Sotheby’s International Realty — have scored major multimillion sales this year, all in either Northwest D.C. or McLean. Spoiler alert: The No. 1 home on our list set a record for the highest residential sale ever in the region.

“With the local economy roaring and consumer confidence still very high, the ultra-luxury market continues to remain healthy,” said Robert Hryniewicki of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties. “Outside of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia purchasing the top two sales to expand their land holdings along the Potomac River, all the properties on the list were either brand new construction (or recently renovated) or they were in prime locations within the capital region.”

He said location and turn-key condition continue to be the driving factor in the high-end market.

Two…