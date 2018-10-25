202
Len Stoler, wife gift $25M to fund expansion of University of Maryland cancer center

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 25, 2018
Baltimore car dealer Len Stoler and his wife, Roslyn, have given $25 million to the University of Maryland Medical Center, a gift that will help fund a large expansion of the institution’s cancer center.

The gift marks the largest philanthropic donation in the history of the 195-year-old University of Maryland Medical Center.

The money has been earmarked for a proposed 130,000-square-foot patient care building that will be part of University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center in downtown Baltimore.

Leonard Stoler founded the Len Stoler Automotive Group in 1968. The company now owns more than a dozen franchises in the Baltimore area and New York.

In 2003, the Stolers donated $5 million to the University of Maryland Medical Center to help fund construction of the cancer center’s outpatient pavilion, now known as the Roslyn and Leonard Stoler Pavilion.

The Stolers’ granddaughter, Lindsay, was successfully treated for cancer 26 years ago at UMMC…

