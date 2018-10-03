Leidos part of team bringing electronic health records to VA

Leidos Holdings Inc. and other Greater Washington government contractors are among the two dozen companies tasked with a sweeping overhaul of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ health care records. Kansas City-based Cerner Corp. (NASDAQ:…

Leidos Holdings Inc. and other Greater Washington government contractors are among the two dozen companies tasked with a sweeping overhaul of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ health care records.

Kansas City-based Cerner Corp. (NASDAQ: CERN) won a contract in May — after a yearlong delay — to build an electronic health records system similar to one it’s piloting for the Department of Defense. The project, designed to enable seamless data sharing between the agency and community providers, is estimated to cost $10 billion over the next 10 years.

The core team includes Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) as well as Guidehouse LLP (the former PricewaterhouseCoopers U.S. public sector business that spun out earlier this year), Arlington-based Accenture Federal Services, Chantilly-based AbleVets LLC (which we recently featured), Vienna-based MicroHealth LLC, D.C.-based ProSource360 Consulting Services Inc., Henry Schein Inc. out of Melville, New York, and 17 additional businesses, many of them…