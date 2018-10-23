Landmark Mall’s big screen moment will have to wait as ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ pushed back

From everything we know, which isn’t much, Alexandria’s shuttered Landmark Mall will play a key role in “Wonder Woman 1984,” the sequel to the 2017 blockbuster starring Gal Gadot. But if you happen to have…

From everything we know, which isn’t much, Alexandria’s shuttered Landmark Mall will play a key role in “Wonder Woman 1984,” the sequel to the 2017 blockbuster starring Gal Gadot.

But if you happen to have a countdown clock ticking down to the Nov. 1, 2019, release, please reset it —for seven months later. Gadot announced on Twitter Monday that the film will be released on June 5, 2020, “thanks to a changing landscape.”

“This move lands the film exactly where it belongs,” Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.’ president of domestic distribution, told Variety.

Variety reports that Warner Bros. was able to shift the film to a summer release with the removal of Mark Wahlberg’s planned “Six Billion Dollar Man” from its schedule. “Wonder Woman 1984” had been moved once before, from Dec. 13, 2019 to Nov. 1, to avoid bumping up against the release of “Star Wars: Episode IX.”

“Wonder Woman 1984” made Landmark Mall home for many weeks over the summer. Filming…