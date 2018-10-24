KPMG to create 500 new jobs with move to Boro Tower

KPMG LLP plans to create more than 500 new jobs as part of its planned move to Boro Tower in Tysons, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday. The professional services firm will lease up to seven…

KPMG LLP plans to create more than 500 new jobs as part of its planned move to Boro Tower in Tysons, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday.

The professional services firm will lease up to seven floors in the 20-story tower, which is expected to deliver in early 2019, and invest more than $30 million in its new space. The Washington Business Journal first reported the deal was in the works in July. The exact square footage is still in negotiation, but KPMG anticipates taking up to 168,000 square feet, a KPMG spokeswoman said.

Northam has signed off on a $1 million grant from Virginia’s Opportunity Fund to KPMG, which will also be eligible for Major Business Facility Job Tax Credits for the new jobs it creates and additional funding and services through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

The commonwealth competed against the District for the prospect, the governor’s office said in its release. A KPMG spokeswoman declined to disclose specifics of its search but said the company considered…