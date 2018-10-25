Korth Construction goes outside company for new president

Family-owned construction firm Korth Construction went outside the company in hiring its new president Matt Merz. Merz previously spent 17 years as principal at Alexandria-based Rand Construction. He spent the past two years as a…

Family-owned construction firm Korth Construction went outside the company in hiring its new president Matt Merz.

Merz previously spent 17 years as principal at Alexandria-based Rand Construction. He spent the past two years as a principal of real estate consulting company M2 iMPACT LLC.

Gaithersburg-based Korth, which focuses on commercial interiors, will remain a family-owned company as former president Gene Korth will assume the role of CEO.

“Matt’s experience with Rand and recent work advising numerous leaders in the industry allows him to step right into our company and immediately contribute to our strategies for growth, succession and success,” Gene Korth said in a release.

Some of Korth’s recent projects include John Marshall Bank’s Reston headquarters, the Tower Oaks Surgical Center in Rockville and the Portico Apartment in Silver Spring.

The company’s notable clients include Chevy Chase-based JBG Smith Properties and Fresenius Medical Care, a health care interest…