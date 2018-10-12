202
Just how much might Greater Washington home values rise with HQ2? Here’s one estimate.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 12, 2018 12:05 pm 10/12/2018 12:05pm
In comparison to other Amazon HQ2 finalists, Greater Washington would not experience much of a jump in home values if the e-commerce giant were to select a local site, according to analysis from real estate brokerage firm Owners.com.

In a best-case scenario, home prices would jump 1.8 percent if HQ2 were to come to the D.C. area — in the worst case, they would rise 3.5 percent. In comparison, home prices are expected to leap anywhere from 17.7 percent to 33.8 percent in Raleigh if Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) second headquarters were to land there.

Only Toronto, Los Angeles and New York/Newark had lower base and upper-end projections than D.C., which combines the Northern Virginia, Montgomery County and D.C. bids due to proximity. The report says, however, home values in the immediate vicinity of the headquarters could still experience a significant rise.

As part of the report, Owners.com reviewed the potential impact of income, employment and number of households in each city to come…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

