Jonathan Aberman: These companies give me hope for our region

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about the Tandem Product Academy. Since then, the academy has started to fill its first cohort, and in talking with the applicants, I’ve learned some things that should encourage those of us who care about the region’s economic future.

The regional organizations that support the academy and I launched this pilot session of the Tandem Product Academy because we believe that our region has a large group of entrepreneurs who are interested in developing technology product businesses and who need access to experienced people to help them scale. After speaking with many program applicants, our belief was confirmed: The need exists and is unmet.

Wayne Bovier, CEO of Higher Digital, a software business focused on education, pointed out that in some ways the D.C. region’s ability to create technology product companies has been under-appreciated, saying a program that collected product expertise in one place would help Greater Washington “become a top-tier…