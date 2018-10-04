Jonathan Aberman: I took a trip to digital purgatory. I barely escaped.

Over the last two weeks I’ve experienced digital purgatory. I will start my tale by telling you I am certified as real by Twitter (yes, that is a thing – Twitter will verify you…

Over the last two weeks I’ve experienced digital purgatory.

I will start my tale by telling you I am certified as real by Twitter (yes, that is a thing – Twitter will verify you as real if you provide certain personal information and successfully go through an approval process). I am also someone who has taken the advice of countless experts in marketing, and so over the years, I have built a large audience of social media followers for my personal and business accounts. I have been a good social media citizen, providing content that is interesting and not spam. I have played by the rules.

I decided to reach out to my social media followers to find applicants for the Tandem Product Academy. I believed that a number of them were good candidates for the business education program or would know someone who was. Since I was planning on doing a lot of posting, I decided to use an automated platform – Hootsuite – to schedule and make the postings.

Within 24 hours, I received a troubling…