Jeff Bezos doesn’t schedule meetings before 10 a.m. And other insights into the Amazon CEO.

The investor, owner of The Washington Post and the universe’s richest sentient being (probably) was only too happy to talk about them last month during an interview with fellow billionaire David Rubenstein at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C.’s 32nd anniversary. And while he didn’t divulge the location of Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) much-anticipated second headquarters, he offered up a number of illuminating tidbits about his life, his process and his businesses. (But if you’re interested in where HQ2 might go in the region, check out the gallery below)

“When we made mistakes, and we’ve made doozies, like Fire Phone and many of those things that just didn’t work out — we don’t have enough time for me to list all of our failed experiments — but the big winners pay for thousands of failed experiments,” Bezos said.

