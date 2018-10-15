202
JBG Smith attempts to curb the heat in Crystal City

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 15, 2018 2:59 pm 10/15/2018 02:59pm
JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) is experimenting with an asphalt sealant that aims to reduce the urban heat island effect and the negative impacts of the region’s increasingly warm temperatures.

The product, called CoolSeal, is a water-based, asphalt emulsion sealcoat that may reduce surface temps by 10 degrees with its lighter colored surface and higher reflectivity. JBG Smith recently applied 600 gallons of the product to two private lots at 241 18th St. South in Crystal City. That applicationn alone, to nearly 18,000 square feet of asphalt, cost approximately $50,000.

Brian Coulter, chief development officer at JBG Smith, said the company plans to measure the effect CoolSeal has on the pavement temperature next summer to determine if it’s a practice they want to continue in the future.

JBG Smith acquired nearly two dozen Crystal City properties as part of the July 2017 spin-merge of The JBG Cos. with Vornado Realty Trust’s D.C. business unit.

