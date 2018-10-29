Italian concept Osteria Costa opens at MGM National Harbor, replacing Marcus

A taste of the Amalfi Coast is now available at MGM National Harbor. Osteria Costa, the Prince George’s casino-resort’s latest culinary offering, opened its doors this week. An MGM Resorts International Inc. (NYSE: MGM) original…

Osteria Costa, the Prince George’s casino-resort’s latest culinary offering, opened its doors this week. An MGM Resorts International Inc. (NYSE: MGM) original concept that debuted at The Mirage in Las Vegas at the start of this year, Osteria Costa fills the space formerly occupied by celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson’s Southern and Ethiopian-tinged Marcus.

MGM National Harbor decided to bring Osteria Costa into the fold in June.

The menu features cuisine from southern Italy’s Campania region, including a selection of antipasti, handcrafted pastas, Neapolitan pizzas and fresh-grilled seafood.

“The Amalfi Coast is one of my favorite places in the world, and I’m excited to pay tribute to the region at Osteria Costa with dishes handmade from scratch, rooted in historic recipes that utilize the finest ingredients,” executive chef Beau Williams said in a release.

