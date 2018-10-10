Inside the National Law Enforcement Museum, opening soon at Judiciary Square

The National Law Enforcement Museum at the Motorola Solutions Foundation Building, an effort 20 years in the making, opens to the public Oct. 13 in its new Judiciary Square digs. The three-story, largely underground 57,000-square-foot…

The National Law Enforcement Museum at the Motorola Solutions Foundation Building, an effort 20 years in the making, opens to the public Oct. 13 in its new Judiciary Square digs.

The three-story, largely underground 57,000-square-foot facility is an effort of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a nonprofit founded in 1984. The fund created the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, which sits across from the new $103 million museum.

The museum seeks to provide visitors a “walk in the shoes” experience with exhibitions that detail the history of American law enforcement, illuminate officer training programs and memorialize those who died in the line of duty. Many of the exhibits address the history of modern-day issues such as police brutality and community policing.

The Maglite that saved San Bernardino County, California Sheriff Lt. Jim Considine’s life during a September 1997 traffic stop will be a permanent display at museum, along with a video detailing his…