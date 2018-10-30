Initiative 77 fight back on, as effort underway to repeal the repeal of the tipped wage question

Initiative 77, the tipped wage ballot question that District voters adopted in June and then the D.C. Council repealed in October, is only mostly dead. Supporters of Initiative 77, which would eventually replace the District’s…

Initiative 77, the tipped wage ballot question that District voters adopted in June and then the D.C. Council repealed in October, is only mostly dead.

Supporters of Initiative 77, which would eventually replace the District’s lower tipped wage with a standard $15 minimum wage, have launched an effort to repeal the council’s repeal bill via another ballot question.

It will not be easy. As WAMU reported Monday, once the repeal bill is sent to Congress for its standard 30-day review, the group calling itself “Save Our Vote, No Repeal of I77” will have to collect signatures from 25,000 D.C. voters before the measure is enacted. The 30 days only counts when the House or Senate is in session, so it can easily turn into several months.

If enough valid signatures are collected, the repeal bill would be set aside until a special election is held.

“Even though they can legally do that, they overstepped their bounds in terms of the morality and ethics of the issue,” Rev. Graylan Hagler…