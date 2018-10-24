Balanced Fund 11364.43 – 1.78 – 3.27 – 2.75 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1927.55 + .32 + .14 – 3.31 Emerging Markets 294.07 – 2.45 – 4.51 – 17.41 Equity Income Fund 11326.58 – 1.88 –…

Balanced Fund 11364.43 – 1.78 – 3.27 – 2.75

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1927.55 + .32 + .14 – 3.31

Emerging Markets 294.07 – 2.45 – 4.51 – 17.41

Equity Income Fund 11326.58 – 1.88 – 3.85 – 2.23

GNMA 706.02 + .16 + .18 – 1.45

General Municipal Debt 1296.79 + .16 – .55

Gold Fund 215.18 – 1.66 – 1.52 – 17.87

High Current Yield 2134.12 – .03 – .65 + .72

High Yield Municipal 608.88 + .13 + .94

International Fund 1682.60 – 2.48 – 5.13 – 12.17

Science and Technology Fund 2425.28 – 4.49 – 7.37 + 2.05

Short Investment Grade 355.40 + .06 + .09 + .76

Short Municipal 183.51 + .03 + .71

US Government 633.49 + .60 + .66 – 1.35

