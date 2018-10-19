Balanced Fund 11641.89 – .06 – .12 – .37 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1921.14 – .16 – .42 – 3.63 Emerging Markets 302.62 + .55 – 1.09 – 15.01 Equity Income Fund 11692.19 + .23 +…
Balanced Fund 11641.89 – .06 – .12 – .37
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1921.14 – .16 – .42 – 3.63
Emerging Markets 302.62 + .55 – 1.09 – 15.01
Equity Income Fund 11692.19 + .23 + .65 + .92
GNMA 703.71 – .14 – .26 – 1.77
General Municipal Debt 1293.51 – .05 – .02 – .80
Gold Fund 217.92 – .05 + .39 – 16.82
High Current Yield 2142.50 – .05 – .10 + 1.12
High Yield Municipal 607.46 – .04 – .08 + .71
International Fund 1750.43 + .27 – .56 – 8.63
Science and Technology Fund 2534.31 – .95 – 1.32 + 6.64
Short Investment Grade 355.03 – .03 – .03 + .65
Short Municipal 183.41 + .02 + .66
US Government 630.88 + .26 + .08 – 1.76
-0-
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.