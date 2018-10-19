202
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 6:30 pm 10/19/2018 06:30pm
Share

Balanced Fund 11641.89 – .06 – .12 – .37

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1921.14 – .16 – .42 – 3.63

Emerging Markets 302.62 + .55 – 1.09 – 15.01

Equity Income Fund 11692.19 + .23 + .65 + .92

GNMA 703.71 – .14 – .26 – 1.77

General Municipal Debt 1293.51 – .05 – .02 – .80

Gold Fund 217.92 – .05 + .39 – 16.82

High Current Yield 2142.50 – .05 – .10 + 1.12

High Yield Municipal 607.46 – .04 – .08 + .71

International Fund 1750.43 + .27 – .56 – 8.63

Science and Technology Fund 2534.31 – .95 – 1.32 + 6.64

Short Investment Grade 355.03 – .03 – .03 + .65

Short Municipal 183.41 + .02 + .66

US Government 630.88 + .26 + .08 – 1.76

-0-

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500