Balanced Fund 11748.67 – .16 + .42 + .54
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1924.69 – .27 + .07 – 3.45
Emerging Markets 309.22 – .19 + 1.85 – 13.16
Equity Income Fund 11779.81 + .03 – .28 + 1.68
GNMA 704.72 – .14 – .01 – 1.63
General Municipal Debt 1294.59 + .04 + .17 – .72
Gold Fund 217.47 – 1.11 + 5.34 – 17.00
High Current Yield 2148.27 – .06 + .34 + 1.39
High Yield Municipal 608.02 – .02 + .12 + .80
International Fund 1772.91 – .73 + .04 – 7.45
Science and Technology Fund 2618.12 – .18 + 3.78 + 10.16
Short Investment Grade 355.07 – .05 + .66
Short Municipal 183.44 + .01 + .05 + .68
US Government 631.64 + .20 + .54 – 1.64
