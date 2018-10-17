202
By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 6:32 pm 10/17/2018 06:32pm
Balanced Fund 11748.67 – .16 + .42 + .54

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1924.69 – .27 + .07 – 3.45

Emerging Markets 309.22 – .19 + 1.85 – 13.16

Equity Income Fund 11779.81 + .03 – .28 + 1.68

GNMA 704.72 – .14 – .01 – 1.63

General Municipal Debt 1294.59 + .04 + .17 – .72

Gold Fund 217.47 – 1.11 + 5.34 – 17.00

High Current Yield 2148.27 – .06 + .34 + 1.39

High Yield Municipal 608.02 – .02 + .12 + .80

International Fund 1772.91 – .73 + .04 – 7.45

Science and Technology Fund 2618.12 – .18 + 3.78 + 10.16

Short Investment Grade 355.07 – .05 + .66

Short Municipal 183.44 + .01 + .05 + .68

US Government 631.64 + .20 + .54 – 1.64

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

