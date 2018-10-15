202
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 6:26 pm 10/15/2018 06:26pm
Share

Balanced Fund 11509.06 – 1.26 – 3.43 – 1.51

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1928.61 – .04 + .42 – 3.25

Emerging Markets 304.00 – .64 – 2.24 – 14.62

Equity Income Fund 11613.77 – .02 – 4.29 + .25

GNMA 705.24 – .04 + .20 – 1.56

General Municipal Debt 1293.73 – .34 – .78

Gold Fund 219.12 + .95 + 4.67 – 16.36

High Current Yield 2145.97 + .06 – .40 + 1.28

High Yield Municipal 607.86 – .01 – .47 + .77

International Fund 1755.51 – .27 – 3.31 – 8.36

Science and Technology Fund 2543.89 – .95 – 3.84 + 7.04

Short Investment Grade 355.16 + .04 + .69

Short Municipal 183.38 – .02 + .64

US Government 629.25 – .18 + .28 – 2.01

-0-

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500