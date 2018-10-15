Balanced Fund 11509.06 – 1.26 – 3.43 – 1.51 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1928.61 – .04 + .42 – 3.25 Emerging Markets 304.00 – .64 – 2.24 – 14.62 Equity Income Fund 11613.77 – .02 –…
Balanced Fund 11509.06 – 1.26 – 3.43 – 1.51
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1928.61 – .04 + .42 – 3.25
Emerging Markets 304.00 – .64 – 2.24 – 14.62
Equity Income Fund 11613.77 – .02 – 4.29 + .25
GNMA 705.24 – .04 + .20 – 1.56
General Municipal Debt 1293.73 – .34 – .78
Gold Fund 219.12 + .95 + 4.67 – 16.36
High Current Yield 2145.97 + .06 – .40 + 1.28
High Yield Municipal 607.86 – .01 – .47 + .77
International Fund 1755.51 – .27 – 3.31 – 8.36
Science and Technology Fund 2543.89 – .95 – 3.84 + 7.04
Short Investment Grade 355.16 + .04 + .69
Short Municipal 183.38 – .02 + .64
US Government 629.25 – .18 + .28 – 2.01
-0-
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.