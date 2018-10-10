202
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 6:33 pm 10/10/2018 06:33pm
Share

Balanced Fund 11689.52 – 1.81 – 3.00 + .04

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1923.18 – .12 – .55 – 3.53

Emerging Markets 303.82 – 2.23 – 5.36 – 14.67

Equity Income Fund 11820.74 – 2.31 – 2.97 + 2.03

GNMA 704.73 – .28 – 1.63

General Municipal Debt 1291.82 – .28 – .79 – .93

Gold Fund 206.45 + .10 – 2.10 – 21.20

High Current Yield 2140.97 – .37 – 1.22 + 1.04

High Yield Municipal 607.19 – .33 – .96 + .66

International Fund 1773.31 – 2.06 – 4.85 – 7.43

Science and Technology Fund 2522.83 – 4.46 – 9.05 + 6.15

Short Investment Grade 355.03 – .02 + .65

Short Municipal 183.35 – .03 – .07 + .63

US Government 631.06 + .40 – .23 – 1.73

-0-

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500