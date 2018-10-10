Balanced Fund 11689.52 – 1.81 – 3.00 + .04 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1923.18 – .12 – .55 – 3.53 Emerging Markets 303.82 – 2.23 – 5.36 – 14.67 Equity Income Fund 11820.74 – 2.31 –…
Balanced Fund 11689.52 – 1.81 – 3.00 + .04
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1923.18 – .12 – .55 – 3.53
Emerging Markets 303.82 – 2.23 – 5.36 – 14.67
Equity Income Fund 11820.74 – 2.31 – 2.97 + 2.03
GNMA 704.73 – .28 – 1.63
General Municipal Debt 1291.82 – .28 – .79 – .93
Gold Fund 206.45 + .10 – 2.10 – 21.20
High Current Yield 2140.97 – .37 – 1.22 + 1.04
High Yield Municipal 607.19 – .33 – .96 + .66
International Fund 1773.31 – 2.06 – 4.85 – 7.43
Science and Technology Fund 2522.83 – 4.46 – 9.05 + 6.15
Short Investment Grade 355.03 – .02 + .65
Short Municipal 183.35 – .03 – .07 + .63
US Government 631.06 + .40 – .23 – 1.73
