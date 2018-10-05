Balanced Fund 11928.56 – .43 – 1.10 + 2.08 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1920.99 – .33 – 1.35 – 3.64 Emerging Markets 312.48 – .35 – 3.77 – 12.24 Equity Income Fund 12109.05 – .34 –…

Balanced Fund 11928.56 – .43 – 1.10 + 2.08

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1920.99 – .33 – 1.35 – 3.64

Emerging Markets 312.48 – .35 – 3.77 – 12.24

Equity Income Fund 12109.05 – .34 – .15 + 4.52

GNMA 703.17 – .25 – .86 – 1.85

General Municipal Debt 1296.60 – .19 – .63 – .56

Gold Fund 208.59 – .63 + .54 – 20.38

High Current Yield 2154.56 – .16 – .38 + 1.69

High Yield Municipal 610.28 – .21 – .66 + 1.17

International Fund 1829.99 – .68 – 2.47 – 4.47

Science and Technology Fund 2678.58 – 1.41 – 3.84 + 12.71

Short Investment Grade 354.84 – .03 – .11 + .60

Short Municipal 183.37 – .02 – .08 + .64

US Government 630.11 + .22 – .57 – 1.88

