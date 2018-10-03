Balanced Fund 12049.28 – .10 – .08 + 3.12 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1933.71 – .71 – .66 – 3.00 Emerging Markets 320.99 – .14 – .94 – 9.85 Equity Income Fund 12181.53 – .01 +…

Balanced Fund 12049.28 – .10 – .08 + 3.12

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1933.71 – .71 – .66 – 3.00

Emerging Markets 320.99 – .14 – .94 – 9.85

Equity Income Fund 12181.53 – .01 + .50 + 5.15

GNMA 706.71 – .42 – .29 – 1.35

General Municipal Debt 1301.26 – .28 – .08 – .21

Gold Fund 209.68 – 1.30 + 1.27 – 19.97

High Current Yield 2168.36 + .03 + .38 + 2.34

High Yield Municipal 612.94 – .24 – .01 + 1.62

International Fund 1866.78 – .01 – 1.52 – 2.55

Science and Technology Fund 2774.96 + .37 + .21 + 16.76

Short Investment Grade 355.04 – .10 – .01 + .66

Short Municipal 183.47 – .04 + .69

US Government 632.55 – .20 – .12 – 1.50

-0-

