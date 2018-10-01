Balanced Fund 12073.28 + .10 – .02 + 3.32 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1943.22 – .21 + .08 – 2.52 Emerging Markets 324.56 – .05 + .64 – 8.85 Equity Income Fund 12175.27 + .40 –…

Balanced Fund 12073.28 + .10 – .02 + 3.32

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1943.22 – .21 + .08 – 2.52

Emerging Markets 324.56 – .05 + .64 – 8.85

Equity Income Fund 12175.27 + .40 – .36 + 5.09

GNMA 709.18 – .01 + .15 – 1.01

General Municipal Debt 1304.09 – .05 + .09 + .01

Gold Fund 206.97 – .24 – 1.41 – 21.00

High Current Yield 2167.49 + .21 + .36 + 2.30

High Yield Municipal 613.94 – .06 + .08 + 1.78

International Fund 1876.29 – .43 – 2.06

Science and Technology Fund 2782.42 – .12 + .35 + 17.08

Short Investment Grade 355.21 – .01 + .06 + .70

Short Municipal 183.51 + .01 + .71

US Government 634.72 + .16 + .34 – 1.16

-0-

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.