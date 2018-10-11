Independent, boutique hotel — with rooftop! — coming to Old Town Alexandria

Chicago’s Aparium Hotel Group is looking to pick up where Kimpton left off in Old Town Alexandria. Aparium, which is partnering with CAS Reigler on a new $54 million hotel at 699 Prince St., specializes…

Aparium, which is partnering with CAS Reigler on a new $54 million hotel at 699 Prince St., specializes in smaller hotels that cater to locals. Much like Kimpton when it began, Aparium runs all of its own food and beverage outlets and wants those outlets to become go-to places for its neighbors.

“Locals want awesome restaurants and awesome bars. We come in with the expectation that we’re going to do the best restaurant in the market,” said Aparium partner Michael Kitchen. “Right now, Old Town doesn’t have an Eater 38 restaurant. Our expectation is that our restaurant will be an Eater 38, James Beard-caliber restaurant.”

The new hotel, which has yet to be named, will include three restaurant spaces, including a rare rooftop venue for Old Town Alexandria. A pedestrian alley with cafe seating will run between the two buildings that will make up the 130-plus-room hotel.

