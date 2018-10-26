In-House Innovators, Corporate Counsel Career Achievement Award, Service Award & Lifetime Achievement Award

Stephen Epstein Stephen (“Steve”) Epstein has had quite a run with the ACC NCR. Epstein, who recently retired from his position as chief counsel for ethics and compliance at The Boeing Company, was a founding…

Stephen Epstein

Stephen (“Steve”) Epstein has had quite a run with the ACC NCR. Epstein, who recently retired from his position as chief counsel for ethics and compliance at The Boeing Company, was a founding co-chair of the chapter’s Government Contractors Forum in 2010, and he stayed on as co-chair until September 2018.

The forum provides continuing education programs on topics of significance to government contractors and their lawyers. Many of these programs feature prominent officials from the Department of Defense, General Services Administration and other agencies. Given the significance of government contracting in this region, this forum’s programs are among ACC NCR’s most in-demand.

During his tenure with the forum, Epstein organized countless programs and forged strong relationships with the chapters’ members, sponsors and government officials. In particular, the programs he worked on helped improve the understanding between lawyers for government contractors and…