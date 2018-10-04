ICF acquires UK firm

ICF has acquired We are Vista, a U.K.-based communications agency, in a bid to beef up its marketing capabilities in Europe. We are Vista is a 100-person company based in Leeds and London that’s drawn…

ICF has acquired We are Vista, a U.K.-based communications agency, in a bid to beef up its marketing capabilities in Europe.

We are Vista is a 100-person company based in Leeds and London that’s drawn recognition for its work in communications strategy, research, digital engagement, content development, design and art direction. The company has developed campaigns for well-known brand names in the technology, financial, retail, transportation, telecommunications and energy industries.

The deal, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan said, follows Fairfax-based ICF’s push to build out its marketing capabilities for its North American customers, which include Fortune 100 companies, every U.S. federal agency, more than 50 utility companies and nine of the top 10 hub U.S. airports. The tech consulting firm is now expanding this strategy to Europe.

The acquisition — the terms of which weren’t disclosed — comes in the wake of a deal last year to buy London-based The Future Customer, another marketing…