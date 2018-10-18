IBM’s cybersecurity tractor-trailer rolled up to the National Mall. Hackers should take note.

IBM Security’s new mobile security operations center made the second stop along its inaugural tour Thursday at the National Mall where congressional staffers received cybersecurity awareness training. The X-Force Command Cyber Tactical Operations Center, or…

IBM Security’s new mobile security operations center made the second stop along its inaugural tour Thursday at the National Mall where congressional staffers received cybersecurity awareness training.

The X-Force Command Cyber Tactical Operations Center, or C-TOC, is housed in a 23-ton tractor-trailer and will travel around the United States and Europe running incidence response drills with IBM (NYSE: IBM) clients, and build cybersecurity awareness with professionals, students and consumers.

“It’s an environment where we can use the real tools, live malware — the actual attacks an attacker would use and just do that safely,” said Caleb Barlow, vice president of threat intelligence at IBM Security. “When you get to see what some of those tools are and how easier they are to use, you start to get a new idea of how easy it is to fall victim.”

Barlow said the second purpose of the C-TOC is grow the pipeline of talent in the cybersecurity industry, where he says there are currently…