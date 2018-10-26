How the Southwest BID will spruce up a half-mile of concrete

The roughly half-mile hike along 10th Street SW through L’Enfant Plaza, between Independence Avenue and Benjamin Banneker Park, isn’t much to look at, despite its very prominent anchors. The Southwest Business Improvement District, on behalf…

The roughly half-mile hike along 10th Street SW through L’Enfant Plaza, between Independence Avenue and Benjamin Banneker Park, isn’t much to look at, despite its very prominent anchors. The Southwest Business Improvement District, on behalf of its members, is looking to spice it up a bit.

With The Wharf open for business on one end and the new International Spy Museum scheduled to open in the first half of 2019 about halfway down the promenade, the BID is coordinating a pedestrian improvement project featuring new plantings, furnishings and seating.

The project, scheduled for an initial review next month by the National Capital Planning Commission, proposes an “enriched experience of passage to the Spy Museum and Banneker Overlook,” where a new set of stairs links pedestrians to The Wharf and the Maine Avenue Fish Market. Michael Vergason Landscape Architects is the designer.

On the north end, the proposed design “builds on the strongly metered pattern of I.M. Pei’s original…