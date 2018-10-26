Hitt Contracting accused of bungling Glenstone Museum expansion

The foundation behind the newly expanded Glenstone Museum in Potomac countersued Hitt Contracting Inc. Friday for nearly $35.9 million for allegedly bungling its work on the contemporary arts museum. The Glenstone Foundation Inc. alleged the…

The Glenstone Foundation Inc. alleged the Falls Church-based contractor, which is predominantly known for building out office space, was in over its head in taking on the $200 million project that has received widespread acclaim. The foundation alleged a wide range of problems and issues that delayed the expansion’s opening by nearly two years and remains incomplete.

Hitt dismissed Glenstone’s counterclaim Friday as being entirely without merit.

The foundation was responding to a $24 million lawsuit filed in September by Hitt that blamed the foundation’s disorganized approach toward the expansion for problems that led to its delayed opening, allegations the foundation has said are meritless.

“Hitt bungled the job in every conceivable way,” Scott Morrison, an attorney with Katten Muchin…