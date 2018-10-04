Hilton just recruited this Hollywood star for new marketing campaign

On the eve of its 100th birthday next year, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has up and gotten itself a swanky gift: a Hollywood celebrity. The McLean hotel giant has recruited the first celebrity in its…

The McLean hotel giant has recruited the first celebrity in its near-century existence to lead a marketing campaign, bringing on “Pitch Perfect” and “Up in the Air” actress Anna Kendrick to do three television ad spots for its price match guarantee program (Hilton matches a rival site’s price and then offers another 25 percent discount if someone books directly through its channels). Hilton’s new ads debuted Saturday, during the 2018 Ryder Cup on NBC.

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) has been ramping up its marketing drives in recent years amid increasing competition from Airbnb and a vast array of discount travel booking sites. The Anna Kendrick campaign, called “Expect Better. Expect Hilton,” follows on the heels of Hilton’s then-largest ad campaign, dubbed “Stop Clicking Around,” a series of print, TV and digital ads that urged customers to join the Hilton…