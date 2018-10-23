Hilton goes micro with newest hotel brand

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is the latest hospitality company to branch into the micro-hotel space. The company on Tuesday unveiled Motto, a new micro-room brand it plans to place in urban markets. The…

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is the latest hospitality company to branch into the micro-hotel space.

The company on Tuesday unveiled Motto, a new micro-room brand it plans to place in urban markets. The brand combines some elements of hostels — namely, the cost and size of the accommodations — with high-tech connected rooms and the ability for larger groups to stay together.

The move targets those travelers who currently stay in Airbnb or other types of alternative lodgings. In a statement, Hilton said Motto will “offer competitive rates that will make it a viable option for travelers who typically stay with friends or family or seek out temporary housing options when traveling to urban markets.”

Motto’s rooms will average 163 square feet, far below what used to be the industry standard of between 300 and 400, and the rooms will have elements that make them feel larger. Some will have beds that stow away within the wall, while others will include lofted…