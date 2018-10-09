Here’s who purchased John Glenn’s former Bethesda home

The former Bethesda home of Sen. John Glenn, the astronaut who became the first American to orbit Earth in 1962, sold in August to the owner of one of the Washington region’s most iconic food…

The former Bethesda home of Sen. John Glenn, the astronaut who became the first American to orbit Earth in 1962, sold in August to the owner of one of the Washington region’s most iconic food brands.

Mark Warmuth, the proprietor of Swing’s Coffee Roasters, the 102-year-old company that traces its roots back to the historic Mesco Coffee Roasters building on E Street NW, and his wife put down $1.3 million for the home.

The sale was first reported by WTOP.

“We’re honored to be living in the house once occupied by such a great American,” Warmuth told the Washington Business Journal. “He was clearly admired and respected by the folks in the neighborhood that he came in contact with.”

The five-bedroom, five-bath home, which overlooks the 11th hole of Avenel TPC golf course and Rock Run Park, was custom built for Glenn and his wife, Annie, in 1990 by Rockville homebuilder Ted Visnic. It totals nearly 8,000 square feet and has two garages and a golf cart bay (the Glenns,…