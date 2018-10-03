Here’s how many fans made their way to Nationals Park this year

Attendance at Washington Nationals games was up slightly in 2018 over the previous season, despite the team’s struggles. Overall attendance at Nationals Park totaled 2,529,604 over 81 home games, ranking 12th among Major Leagues Baseball’s…

Overall attendance at Nationals Park totaled 2,529,604 over 81 home games, ranking 12th among Major Leagues Baseball’s 30 teams. It was a 1.4 percent increase from 2017.

The Nationals’ average number of spectators per home game in 2018 was 31,230, up from 31,173 in 2017.

Attendance was down leaguewide in 2018, with the league seeing a 4.1 percent decrease overall from 2017. Up the road in Baltimore, the Orioles — losers of 115 games — saw a 23 percent decrease in attendance from 2017. The team drew 1,516,192 fans in 2018, ranking No. 27 overall.

If you’re the competitive type, it’s worth noting the Nats outdrew the O’s by more than 1 million fans in 2018. The two clubs are embroiled in a long-running dispute over TV rights that could see a resolution next month.

The Nationals closed the season Sunday with a 12-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies in Denver, putting…