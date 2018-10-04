Here are the 25 hottest neighborhoods for home sales in Greater Washington

The quest for a single-family home with a yard, driveway and maybe even a garage can be a stressful and quixotic one for Greater Washington homebuyers. But that hunt is in part why homebuyers are…

But that hunt is in part why homebuyers are increasingly turning to a series of neighborhoods that might not have been as in-demand last year but are catching fire for their affordability.

“People are buying homes now and holding onto them for the next 15 years,” said Cary Garcia, broker for Coldwell Banker in Alexandria. “Some of these places are on the outer part of the Beltway where they can commute into and out [of the District]. Close in is getting to not be affordable.”

Garcia added that homebuyers are looking to buy in neighborhoods that will have the same sort of appreciation potential as Dupont Circle, Logan Circle, Shaw and Columbia Heights had 20 years ago.

So what makes for a hot neighborhood?

We crunched the numbers and ranked every subdivision in Greater Washington by the increase in median sales price so far…