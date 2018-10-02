Here are Revolution’s rising cities for startups

Baltimore is among a group of rising startup cities that are “poised to thrive in the decades ahead,” according to a new ranking from Forbes. In its inaugural list of rising startup cities, Forbes ranked…

Baltimore is among a group of rising startup cities that are “poised to thrive in the decades ahead,” according to a new ranking from Forbes.

In its inaugural list of rising startup cities, Forbes ranked Baltimore No. 5. Columbus, Ohio, ranked first followed by St. Louis, Atlanta and Denver.

Forbes developed the list in partnership with D.C.-based venture capital firm Revolution, which is headed by AOL co-founder Steve Case.

The list, which excludes the 10 cities with the most startup funding in the past three years, used 13 metrics that include categories such as cost, education, population growth and venture capital investment.

The rankings note 220 Baltimore-area startups have received $1 billion in venture capital investments over the last three years. Major VC noted include Sonatype, SpringWorks Therapeutics and Tenable. Johns Hopkins Tech Ventures had 164 patents last year, seventh-most among schools.

The cost of doing business in Baltimore trends 11 percent above…